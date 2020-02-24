From Bollywood songs to folk dances, Ahmedabad brimming with energy to welcome Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Ahmedabad is brimming with energy ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival around noon. From Bollywood music to folk dance, many aspects of India are on display in the city waiting to welcome the dignitary.

Children were seen performing on Bollywood song 'Bala' while dressed in traditional Gujarati clothes. Different groups were seen performing the folk dances of different states near Ahmedabad airport, showcasing the diverse culture of India.

Attired in traditional vibrant coloured pherans and conical caps, a group performed a folk dance of Jammu and Kashmir near Sabarmati Ashram.

Participants were seen wearing long colourful robes with a cape studded with beads. They will perform during the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

Since the early Monday morning, Gujaratis, as well as Indian Americans, have started queuing up outside the Motera Stadium where the grand 'Namaste Trump' event will be hosted.

Some people were also seen performing Garba outside the Stadium while others stood with faces painted in tricolors displaying the friendship between the two countries.

Security has been tightened outside the Stadium and the entire route from where the convoy of Trump and Modi is scheduled to pass.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad in a few hours from now. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On his first visit to India after taking office, President Trump will land in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Prime Minister Modi's home state Gujarat.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay. (ANI)

