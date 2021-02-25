From Feb 26, Delhi to ask people from 5 states to show negative COVID-19 report, say sources

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): With a surge in COVID-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative COVID test report from February 26, according to sources.

People travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab by flights, trains or buses will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday to March 15.

The order will be applicable to passengers coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses. In the past week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states.



Official orders will be issued later today.

The nodal officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before allowing passengers to leave for Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1009 active cases in the national capital till now. (ANI)

