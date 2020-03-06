From March 8, free sanitary pads for women commuters at Noida-Greater Noida Metro line

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Mar 6 (ANI): From Women's Day on March 8, women commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida will be able to avail sanitary pads free of cost at all the 21 stations on the route, officials said on Friday.

Managing Director (MD) Ritu Maheshwari of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that two metro stations-- Sector 76 in Noida and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida will be designated as "Pink Stations" and will have pink toilets.

The NMRC is also planning to have an entire women staff at these two stations.

On Sunday, International Women's Day Managing Director (MD) of NMRC Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate it according to a release by the NMRC. (ANI)

