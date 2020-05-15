From May 18, Haryana govt to ply buses to bring back its stranded people in Delhi

New Delhi (Haryana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Haryana government has provided a major relief to its natives who are stranded in Delhi owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and are eager to return to their districts or wish to reach New Delhi Railway station from their residential district.

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma, in a statement on Thursday, said that the state government has decided to ply state transport buses from May 18 for the convenience of such people. Booking can be done through the online portal http://hartrans.gov.in and passengers with the confirmed booking will be allowed to enter the bus stand.

Sharma said that the buses will operate from New Delhi Railway Station to the scheduled bus stand of Haryana Roadways and no passenger will be allowed to board or get off from the bus en route. Buses passing through corona virus-affected districts will take the bypass or flyover route.

He said that during this time, taking special care of social distancing norms, only 30 passengers will be accommodated in each bus. Thermal screening of passengers will be done before entering the designated bus stands and it will be necessary for every passenger to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government continues to send migrant labourers keen to return to their home states. Today, more than 7000 labourers, out of which 1600 passengers from Gurugram to Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), 1200 from Gurugram to Khagaria (Bihar), 1450 from Narnaul to Purnia (Bihar) and 1440 from Panipat to Muzaffarpur (Bihar) were sent to their home states through five Special Shramik Trains.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has directed all the officers of all the District Administrations that it is not only necessary to send migrant labourers to their home states but it is also necessary to ensure that they do not face any kind of trouble during their journey. (ANI)

