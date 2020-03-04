From mishandling disasters to UN recognition for Zero Casualty relief: Transformation of Odisha under Naveen Patnaik over 20 years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), headed by its unchallenged president and state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will complete two decades in power on March 5 -- a day that coincides with the birth anniversary of former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik's BJD has been in power in Odisha for over 20 years -- a feat, which several observers believe, is largely credited to governance marked by its focus on the welfare of the poor, including the launch of several welfare schemes over the years. While these schemes have often been criticised for their "over-dependence factor" and rising debt burden over the years, their implementation has come against the backdrop of a growth rate.

The BJD claims it has pulled out more than 80 lakh people out of poverty and has doubled the farmer's income over the last 10 years. Part of it has to do with initiatives like KALIA Yojana, under which the government supports about 50 lakh small and marginal farmer families and about 25 lakh landless agricultural households.

The state has undergone a transformation in various fields through the years. From being a state known for mishandling natural disasters leading to loss of thousands of lives, to successfully meeting the challenge posed by cyclone Fani last year, Odisha has come a long way. The state which depended on food grains from Punjab and Haryana to feed its own people, now is the country's third-largest contributor to the PDS; thus playing a major role in the food security of the country.

Among the major achievement of the BJD's governance include: the international recognition by United Nations for Zero Casualty relief, rescue and rehabilitation work in the aftermath of Phailin Cyclone in 2013; bringing 35 lakh women under the Mission Shakti fold; and the rolling out of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana -- a health coverage programme.

One such achievement is the inclusion of 22 departments of the state government under the ambit of the 'Mo Sarkar' programme, which was launched last year, with an aim to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices.

As Patnaik put it: "Under Mo Sarkar, the citizen will not chase the Government. The Government will follow up with the complainant as to how he was treated in the Government Offices and how his complaint was dealt with."

"People are the soul of democracy. Each institution in this democracy is for the people, created by their money, to empower and serve the people. Every institution exists for serving the people, they own the institutions. Every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity and his issues have to be treated in a professional and ethical manner. People are the masters and those who work are paid by the people," Patnaik remarked.

The Mo Sarkar programme was launched on October 2 -- the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who Patnaik sees as a constant source of inspiration. Last year, as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of the Mahatma, Patnaik dedicated Gandhi's Talisman at Loka Seva Bhavan Palm Court.

One of the keys to Patnaik's and the BJD's 20-year-long success has been the launch of several initiatives focused on women empowerment in the state. In 2001, the government launched the Mission Shakti project, which has since transformed into a movement with over 70 lakh women and 6 lakh Self Help Groups, helping in changing the socio-economic landscape of the state.

"From the day I assumed office in 2000, my Government has always been conscious of the great role women can play," Patnaik once noted.

"As far as the political empowerment of women is concerned, Late Biju Patnaik was a pioneer who made 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. My Government has increased it to 50 percent and its heartening to know that its more than 50 percent," he added.

Part of BJD's success is also often attributed to its chief's clean image with sharp political instinct. Patnaik has been elected the party's president for eight consecutive times -- a remarkable achievement for a once reluctant inheritor to Biju Patnaik's legacy.

The BJD's celebration for 20 years in power would coincide with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik -- the man who lived a diverse life, from an eminent freedom fighter -- who among other things, played a stellar role at a crucial juncture in Indonesia's struggle for independence -- to serving Chief Minister of Odisha twice. (ANI)