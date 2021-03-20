From 'note bandi to bank bandi', PM Modi has destroyed country's economy: Mamata

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Haldia, Banerjee, while sitting on a wheelchair said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note bandi to bank bandi. They will soon say to sell Haldia port."

The Trinamool Congress supremo also termed Bharatiya Janata Party as a "disgusting party" in India.

"Is BJP a political party? It is a disgusting party in India. Even BJP girls are not safe in the BJP party. See who is in what condition with the news. The evil deeds of their leaders will come out. BJP is the biggest Tolabaaz in India," she said.

"In the name of PM care Fund, lakh of crores got collected but people are not getting COVID-19 vaccine and again COVID-19 has started."

"Industrialists know what is your condition. Everyday, there's an income tax raid, everyday someone is raided. BJP can't fight, they do not obey democracy, they threaten people. They torture mothers, sisters and take away farmers' land," she added.

Mamata further said that TMC is going to win the upcoming polls in the state. "It is not Delhi's election, it is Bengal's election. If you want me then remember I'm the candidate of 294 candidates. 291 we are fighting directly and our friends are fighting in three seats in the hilly areas. I'm the candidate for these 291 seats. Only my government will be formed."

Elections will be held in eight phases in the state, starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)