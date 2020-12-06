From notification to polling, SEC was run by TRS: Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP's performance in the just-concluded Hyderabad local body polls would have been much better if the state election commission had acted impartially."

"From the notification of the election to the polling, the Election Commission was run by the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)" the BJP leader alleged.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "In 2016, the BJP had only 10 per cent votes whereas in 2020, BJP got 35.56 per cent of votes in recently concluded Hyderabad civic polls. In this election, the people of Hyderabad blessed us with 48 seats and their confidence in the BJP. We lost by a small margin in many places. If the Election Commission acted impartially, we would have won another 20 seats."



"We will fight more and gain the confidence of people of Hyderabad, It is to bring BJP to power in 2023," he said.

BJP state Chief said that the party will expose the corruption and irregularities of the ministers.

He reiterated the party's stand on renaming the city as Bhagyanagar.

"Meeting with the corporators was held for giving advice and suggestions. We will go to Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar with the corporators at a good time," he said.

TRS emerged as the single largest party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections winning 55 seats and BJP gave a strong performance by winning 48 seats. The TRS won fewer seats it won in 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC. (ANI)

