"From one of world's largest milk producing countries...": Kharge slams Centre on milk price hike

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said from being one of the world's largest milk-producing countries in the world, (white revolution) under the previous UPA regime, the country is now 'forced' to import milk products due to the misrule of the BJP-led central government.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge alleged that the BJP's 'misrule' left dairy farmers betrayed and led to an increase in milk prices.

"Congress made India the world's largest milk producer through the White Revolution. But... BJP's misrule betrayed our dairy farmers, due to which milk prices are increasing daily and now we are forced to import milk products. The difference is clear!", Kharge tweeted.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Thursday said the Central government was monitoring the demand and supply gap observed in the dairy sector -- primarily due to increased demand for milk products post-pandemic.

In a statement, the government said it is well aware of the fact that dairying has been a major source of livelihood for millions in the country and many of its schemes and programmes are aimed at further strengthening the sector.

Earlier this year, Mother Dairy said the prevailing fodder shortage and other factors have forced them to jack up milk prices.

"The current milk availability scenario, fodder shortage and other factors have led to lower milk procurement during the ongoing flush season, forcing the raw milk prices to remain high, which has also been widely reported in the media. Having said that, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and will take a call as the situation warrants," said a Mother Dairy spokesperson in a statement earlier in the year.

Earlier, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) also hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre, across variants.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement earlier in the year.

After the revision, a 500 ml pouch of Amul Taaza is now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza at Rs 324 for 6 litres; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold at Rs 396 for 6 litres; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420.

Mother Dairy also raised the price of its full cream milk offerings from Rs 64 per litre to Rs 66 per litre in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in late 2022.

It was the fifth upward revision in milk prices, an essential food item, in 2022. The earlier revisions were done in March, August, October, and November. (ANI)