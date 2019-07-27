From Silicon Valley to Gujarat: Couple contribute to environmental conservation by running organic farm

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Leaving their plush jobs in Silicon Valley, a couple is now running an organic farm here to fulfil their dream of contributing to environmental conservation.

Situated on the highway of Nadiad, the organic farm is spread over 10 acres and is producing organic wheat, banana, potato, Jamun among many other crops.

After leaving their tech jobs, the Gujarati-origin couple from the US decided to embark on a career in farming in their homeland, India. After taking a month-and-a-half long course in farmiculture, the couple started organic farming.

In addition to organic fruits and vegetables, 'organic banana chips' are also produced if there is surplus banana production. The chips are then prepared by using organic oil.

Vivek Shah says, " In our farm, we grow crops like Bajra, Wheat, Potato, Banana, Papaya, Jamun, Coriander, and Brinjal. We have also made ponds in our farm and have grown special plants there which clean the water. This way, our crops are irrigated with clean water."



The farm also houses a rainwater harvesting plant with a capacity of over 20 thousand litres. Vivek said, "We have a rainwater harvesting plant of 20 thousand litres. Once it is completely filled, it can sustain the irrigation needs of our farm for three years on its own."

One of the biggest challenges of farming is an attack from pests, to counter this menace, the couple has adopted intercropping and multi-cropping.

"To prevent an attack from pests and insects, we use multi-cropping and inter-cropping. In addition, we also grow tulsi and lemongrass," said Vrinda.

Speaking about the disposal of farm waste, the couple revealed that all the farm waste is used to make manure which is then used in crops.

Many other people are taking a leaf out of their book as Vivek and Vrinda are also offering courses and seminars in kitchen gardening and organic farming.

The couple now has plans to make a home inside their farm with completely natural products like soil, cow-dung and stones.

"We will use the soil that was extracted after digging out ponds, collect stones found in this plot of land and cow-dung to construct a house within this farm," Vrinda said on her plans of making her home in the organic farm situated in Nadiad. (ANI)

