FSL Delhi signs MOU with NFSU Gandhinagar to promote mutual cooperation in educational and forensic research activities

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday to promote mutual cooperation in educational and forensic research activities and establish a framework for programmes of exchanges and collaboration in areas of forensic for the needs of the criminal justice system as well in the interest of the nation.

As per a press release from FSL, the key areas are the joint research programme, joint holding of conference/seminar/workshop/training/symposia etc, exchange of knowledge resource, teaching, training, research, exchange of research materials, publications, library, scientific equipment, software and guidance and co-guidance facility for scientists and research students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU; Deepa Verma, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi and CD Jadeja, Executive Registrar, NFSU for developing academic exchanges and cooperation in teaching and research, keeping in the mind the needs of the Criminal Justice Delivery System.

"The MoU envisages scientific and academic personnel exchanges and visits, and research in areas of academic and scientific interest. The MoU will support well-integrated collaborative forensic focused research through the development of specific projects and programmes," said Deepa Verma, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory.

"We are pleased to enter into this alliance. This close association between the laboratory and academia ensures that intellectual capital and emerging technologies are brought together in ways that promote advanced use of science and technology in diluting criminal cases and improving the quality of reporting. It shall also help in creating an environment that is conducive to innovation and learning," she added.



Padma Shri Dr JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU said, "This MoU creates a mutual benefit to both the organizations. This close co-operation would be of major benefit to the student community to enhance their skill and knowledge to play a key role in technological up-gradation, innovation, and competitiveness in Forensic Science."

Emphasizing on the need of such collaborations, Assistant Public Relation Officer of the Laboratory, Dr Rajnish Singh said, "From a broader perspective, it is very important to consider the collaboration and coordination between the University of National Importance and the Forensic Science Laboratory. The state-of-the-art laboratory, where evidence is examined with modern equipment, provides teaching, training, and communication with an institution of national importance. Research opportunities will certainly help in building a strong base for the forensic fraternity, which will ultimately benefit the stakeholders of the Criminal Justice System."

HOD CSMD SK Gupta said, "The objective of the MOU is to facilitate a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of Research, Workshops and

Professional Development Programme for students and professionals of both organization."

"Each domain has a unique infrastructure that influences the production and application of different forms of knowledge in forensic science. The channels that can enable the interaction between two domains, enhance the impact of research in theory and practice, increase access to research findings, and support quality are presented. It is argued that a conceptual understanding of forensic examination that draws on the full range of both explicit and tacit forms of knowledge and incorporates the strengths of the different domains pertinent to forensic science, offers a pathway to harness the full value of trace evidence for context-sensitive, problem-solving forensic applications," he added. (ANI)

