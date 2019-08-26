FSSAI takes measures to ensure safe distribution of surplus food to beneficiary

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday held a second round of meeting with 20 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies from various parts of the country to discuss the steps taken by the government to ensure the safe distribution of surplus food.

A press release from the FSSAI said: "India is the second-largest food producer in the world but on the Global Hunger Index 2014, India ranked 103rd out of the world's 119th hungriest countries."

"Due to some protocols, food businesses also destroy food with smaller shelf life. Prevention of food waste and the promotion of surplus food distribution is a global concern," said the statement further.

To address the same, FSSAI had organised on July 30 a second round of the meeting to ensure the safe distribution of surplus food, which was attended by 13 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies.

The press release said the FSSAI had notified Food Safety and Standards (Recovery of Surplus Food) Regulations, 2018 on August 4 to establish a uniform national regulation to protect organizations and individuals when they donate food in good faith.

"This will further encourage big food businesses to come forward and donate food to these Surplus Food Distribution Agencies. These regulations will be enforced with effect from July 1, 2020," the release said.

The press release further said, "FSSAI has also started an initiative called 'Save Food Share Food Share Joy' to create a food recovery ecosystem. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between food companies, surplus food distribution agencies, and beneficiaries."

"One of the key features is the creation of Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) --- a network of food collection/recovery agencies in India to create a pan India network of these agencies. This network will serve as a common platform for this cause wherein all of them will be equally benefitted with regulatory support, food safety training, and capacity building efforts," the release said

The meeting was targeted to apprise these agencies about their roles and responsibilities in ensuring safe food collection and distribution as well as prevention of food waste.

They were also trained in hygiene practices during food collection and distribution under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC). It will be mandatory for surplus food distribution agencies to register with FSSAI on food licensing portal. FSSAI provided on the spot registration to the agencies attending. At present, 20 such agencies have been registered on FSSAI licensing portal," it added. (ANI)

