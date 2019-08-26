FSSAI has also started an initiative called ‘Save Food Share Food Share Joy’ to create a food recovery ecosystem.
FSSAI has also started an initiative called ‘Save Food Share Food Share Joy’ to create a food recovery ecosystem.

FSSAI takes measures to ensure safe distribution of surplus food to beneficiary

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday held a second round of meeting with 20 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies from various parts of the country to discuss the steps taken by the government to ensure the safe distribution of surplus food.
A press release from the FSSAI said: "India is the second-largest food producer in the world but on the Global Hunger Index 2014, India ranked 103rd out of the world's 119th hungriest countries."
"Due to some protocols, food businesses also destroy food with smaller shelf life. Prevention of food waste and the promotion of surplus food distribution is a global concern," said the statement further.
To address the same, FSSAI had organised on July 30 a second round of the meeting to ensure the safe distribution of surplus food, which was attended by 13 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies.
The press release said the FSSAI had notified Food Safety and Standards (Recovery of Surplus Food) Regulations, 2018 on August 4 to establish a uniform national regulation to protect organizations and individuals when they donate food in good faith.
"This will further encourage big food businesses to come forward and donate food to these Surplus Food Distribution Agencies. These regulations will be enforced with effect from July 1, 2020," the release said.
The press release further said, "FSSAI has also started an initiative called 'Save Food Share Food Share Joy' to create a food recovery ecosystem. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between food companies, surplus food distribution agencies, and beneficiaries."
"One of the key features is the creation of Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) --- a network of food collection/recovery agencies in India to create a pan India network of these agencies. This network will serve as a common platform for this cause wherein all of them will be equally benefitted with regulatory support, food safety training, and capacity building efforts," the release said
The meeting was targeted to apprise these agencies about their roles and responsibilities in ensuring safe food collection and distribution as well as prevention of food waste.
They were also trained in hygiene practices during food collection and distribution under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC). It will be mandatory for surplus food distribution agencies to register with FSSAI on food licensing portal. FSSAI provided on the spot registration to the agencies attending. At present, 20 such agencies have been registered on FSSAI licensing portal," it added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:39 IST

Sisodia tables Rs 290 cr proposal for free ride to women in buses, metro

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday tabled a proposal for allocating a budget of Rs 290 crore for implementing a free ride scheme for women commuters in Delhi Metro and DTC buses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:31 IST

UP: Man dies in custody, 2 policemen suspended

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man detained on theft charges has been found dead after four days of his arrest by Uttar Pradesh police in Amethi district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:22 IST

Mumbai Police registers FIR against NCP's Ajit Pawar, 76 others...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday filed an FIR against NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar and 76 others in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole for four weeks

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala for four weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:20 IST

'It's a made for media show' says Karti on P Chidambaram's remand

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Monday termed the extension of CBI remand of his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram to four days, as 'a media show that will continue'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:07 IST

Varanasi: Ganga river water recedes, 'ghats' being cleaned

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The water level of Ganga is fast receding here following which the 'ghats' are being cleaned.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:02 IST

Karnataka: Mysore preps for 'Dasara parade', elephants reach city palace

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Elephants which will take part in the religious procession during 'Mysuru Dasara festivities' were brought to Mysore palace on Monday under high security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:55 IST

Naxalism can be uprooted with policies of development, security...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Naxalism can be eliminated with development policies as well as providing security and generating trust among the people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:50 IST

Elderly couple found dead, suicide note cites neglect from kin

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): An elderly couple, suffering from medical issues allegedly committed suicide in their house here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:43 IST

MP CM Kamal Nath seeks better telecom connectivity for timely...

New Delhi (ANI), August 26 (ANI) Expressing his commitment to eliminate Naxalism from the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday called for coordinated efforts from central agencies and state machinery to end the menace. He also sought for better telecom connectivity in the Naxal af

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:41 IST

Surat police arrests Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy in connection...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Naxal leader and banned outfit CPI (Maoist) member, Kobad Ghandy was brought here from Jharkhand on Monday and was arrested by Surat police in connection with a case lodged in Kamrej police station in 2010.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:40 IST

Chandrayaan-2 captures image of moon showing craters

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chandrayaan-2 has captured an image of the moon showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

Read More
iocl