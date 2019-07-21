FSSAI
FSSAI

FSSAI urges Centre to take action against AWBI member for 'scaring' milk consumers

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:28 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) wrote to the Centre, accusing Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) member Mohan Singh Ahluwalia of allegedly spreading unsubstantiated fear among the public regarding the adulteration of milk across the country.
The AWBI is a body of the central government under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
The central food regulator, FSSAI, in a letter dated July 19, has appealed to the Centre to take stringent action against Ahluwalia for allegedly spreading "lies" of milk adulteration in the country.
According to the FSSAI, Ahluwalia, who holds a public office as a member of AWBI, last year in September claimed that adulterants in milk are hazardous and "87 per cent of citizens would be suffering from serious diseases like cancer by the year 2025".
Quoting a claimed-to-be World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory to Government of India (GoI), Ahluwalia had said, "If adulteration of milk and its products is not checked immediately, 87 per cent of citizens would be suffering from serious diseases like cancer by year 2025."
However, the WHO, a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) that is concerned with international public health, refuted the claims of issuing such an advisory to the Government of India that may create panic among the people in the country.
Looking into the seriousness of the claims, FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pawan Agarwal wrote to AWBI Chairman Dr OP Chaudhary that appropriate action as per the norms should be initiated against Ahluwalia for allegedly spreading such "unsubstantiated fear among the general public".
"Ahluwalia has made wrong claims on milk adulteration that milk in India is unsafe. When we reached out to substantiate his claims, he was totally blank... Even WHO has not issued any advisory to us. This has created fear among milk consumers. We have written the Chairman AWBI to take strict action against him," Agarwal told ANI.
A copy of the letter written by the FSSAI to the central government, which was accessed by ANI, reads, "This has created a panic among milk consumers in India. Since the FSSAI was not aware of any such advisory, the WHO country office in India upon our request confirmed that no such advisory has been issued by the organisation to the Government of India ever."
The FSSAI is an autonomous body of the Union Health Ministry which is responsible for protecting and promoting public health through the regulation and supervision of food safety. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:38 IST

UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:31 IST

Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:25 IST

MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call...

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST

2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:20 IST

Assam floods: Indian Army organises medical camp in Helacha village

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): An Indian Army Unit of Red Horns Division along with representatives from Veterinary Field Hospital, District Veterinary and Health Services organised a veterinary and medical camp in flood-affected Helacha village in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

Lt Col Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment for two months

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be training with parachute regiment battalion for two months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:13 IST

CRPF defuses three IED bombs in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday detected and defused three IED bombs in Errabore area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:09 IST

NDRF recovers body of minor girl in Imphal river

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body a minor girl from a river here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:07 IST

Himachal CM welcomes Governor-designate Kalraj Mishra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra was on Sunday received a rousing reception by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others when he reached here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:03 IST

BSP delegation to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow, meet kin of victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 : A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by senior leader Lalji Verma and state unit president RS Kushwaha will visit Sonbhadra on July 22 and meet the kin of victims of firing incident, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Adopt your own village, help improve primary health services: VP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged doctors belonging to the Indian diaspora to give back to the society by adopting their native villages and strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Read More
iocl