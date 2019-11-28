Fuel leak from petrol pipeline at Andhra village: Police

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Petrol was seen leaking from a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline at Mullapadu village in Penuganchiprolu Mandal here on Wednesday, police said quoting villagers.

Ramakrishna, Sub Inspector (SI) of Penuganchiprolu, told ANI: "In the morning, villagers found that petrol was leaking from the HPCL pipeline here. According to them, the pipeline was repaired a few weeks back because of the leakage."

The police official said that authorities at HPCL were informed about the leak, which was reported from the same place.

"The HPCL authorities were informed and they immediately rushed to spot and started repair works. It is primarily estimated that almost 20,000 litres of petrol got leaked."

Further, he said: "Residual petrol is being collected into tankers and the repair work may continue till late night today. We are making sure that nobody goes near the pipeline. Moreover, traffic is being diverted to a nearby main road," the police added. (ANI)

