Fuel price hike adversely affects truck drivers in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Following the fuel price hike, truck drivers and other transportation are badly affected in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

"The trucks have been parked from the past three months. The diesel has become expensive by Rs 10 in the last one month. It is extremely getting difficult for us to give salaries to drivers," said an owner of a transport company.

In Uttarakhand, some of the transporters, who are facing a financial crisis, have started surrendering their vehicles.

Applications to surrender 380 buses and trucks in Garhwal division have already been made in the State Transport Department and the number is likely to increase in the coming days.

Moreover, Uttarakhand Roadways needs Rs 75 lakh daily for the salary of employees but in the last two days, only Rs 5,27,000 has been earned as their rent. (ANI)

