Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57/litre (increase by Rs 0.57), and the diesel prices stand at Rs 72.81/litre (increase by Rs 0.59) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

"The hike in prices is causing difficulties to the common people. Due to corona spread, we aren't even getting proper salaries... So it's a problem," said Kunal Rao, Delhi local.

Commuters in Mumbai are also facing the brunt with the increase of fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. A litre of petrol in the financial capital costs Rs. 81.53 (increase by 0.55), while diesel is being sold at Rs. 71.48 per litre (increase by 0.56).

"The prices are so high here, how will we manage. We don't have much budget, especially amid corona lockdown. The prices should be reduced as much as possible," said Rajkumar Upadhyay, Mumbai local.

In Lucknow, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs. 76.49/litre (increase by 0.44) and Rs. 66.51/litre (increase by 0.45), respectively.

Whereas in Bengaluru, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs. 77.05/litre (increase by 0.66) and Rs. 69.29/litre (increase by 0.63), respectively. (ANI)

