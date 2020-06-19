Fuel price raised for 13th consecutive day: Petrol hiked by 55 paise, diesel to cost 63 paise more in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): As fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for 13th day in a row, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 78.37/litre and Rs 77.06/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 55 paise a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise a litre.



Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

