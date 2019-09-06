Fuel supply at all airports except six is 'normal': Air India

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The supply of fuel to Air India at all the airports barring six is normal, a spokesperson of the airline said on Friday here.

"The ban on the supply of fuel at six airports- Ranchi, Patna, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi and Mohali, still continue. At rest of the airports, fuel supply is normal," the official spokesperson said.

According to sources, Air India's total fuel bill dues were Rs 4,600 crore as of March 31, which came down to Rs 4,300 crore by July 31.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil had stopped jet fuel supply to Air India at six airports -- Kochi, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Vizag and Mohali -- over payment defaults in August.

"Oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply at six airports including - Ranchi, Mohali, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin," Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar had said then in a statement.

The sources added that the airline has been making payments of Rs 18 crore daily since April 1 towards payment of fuel charges to OMCs. (ANI)

