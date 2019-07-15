Representative Image
Representative Image

Fuel supply issue with IOCL has been resolved: Air India

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:57 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Monday informed that the issue pertaining to the supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was resolved after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
"After intervention by Ministry of Civil Aviation, the issue was resolved, " said Air India (AI) Spokesperson.
According to sources, Indian Oil Corporation Limited had apprised AI that fuel supply to the national carrier at several airports needs to be stopped due to existing debt against the airline. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:28 IST

Forty years after retirement, IAF man donates over Rs 1 cr to...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): It is rightly said that you can take the soldier out of Army but you cannot take the Army out of the soldier. Meet 74-year-old CBR Prasad, a retired airman who has donated almost entire savings of his life to the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Members raise demands about new, pending roads, seek return of...

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) Members of Lok Sabha on Monday raised demands about pending and new road projects in their constituencies with many of them demanding that Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) should be brought back to Road Transport and Highways Ministry from Finance Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:01 IST

Telangana, AP to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 15 : Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness moderate rains in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST

IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Security forces apprehend NSCN (IM) area commander in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police apprehended self-styled Maj Anok Wangsa, Area Commander, Longding-Charaideo-Mon regions of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for public

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh, was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Maharashtra: Cong MP raises questions over less representation...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai on Monday said that Muslims have very less representation in the committees constituted by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:26 IST

Dassault Aviation signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry for...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Dassault Aviation on Monday signed an MoU with Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation, t

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:25 IST

Goa: Chandrakant Kavlekar appointed Agriculture Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Days after being inducted into the Goa cabinet, rebel Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed as Town and country Planning Ministers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:22 IST

Over 100 NDRF teams deployed to deal with floods in various...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam. In addition, 24X7 NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate with various agencie

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh govt gives tax concession to small shopkeepers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): In what can be termed as a major concession to the small shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to drastically reduce the rate of tax levied on their shops.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:20 IST

Off duties pilots, engineers not allowed to travel in cockpit: DGCA

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday clarified that off duties pilots and aircrafts engineers are not allowed to travel in the cockpit.

Read More
iocl