Fuel tankers, passengers get stranded at NH-37 in Manipur due to landslide

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], July 27 (ANI): Fuel tankers, passenger vehicles and other necessary vehicle carrying necessary supplies got stranded on a highway on Saturday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

A 300-metre-long stretch of National Highway-37 was covered with debris of the landslides at Tintong Leijang Village, cutting off the only road link to neighbouring Assam.

Vehicles heading to Manipur capital Imphal were stranded due to the highway closure.

Personnel of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) were engaged in clearing the debris using 3 excavators.

Heavy rains lashed the several parts of hilly areas of the state on Friday.

Oil and gas tankers, that were being escorted by CRPF, first met with a road blockage created by debris at the highway in the morning. The CRPF personnel escorting the vehicles arranged excavators of a nearby stone quarry to clear the road only to meet with another blockage caused by the landslide.

A truck was covered and two houses were destroyed in the landslide. No casualty has been reported. (ANI)

