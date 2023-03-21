Fugitives free, ED-CBI action against opposition leaders: Kharge after Mehul Choksi dropped off interpol list

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the government after interpol removed absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi's name from the Red Corner Notice, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that fugitives are set free while ED-CBI take action against the opposition leaders.

"ED-CBI for opposition leaders, but release from Interpol for "our Mehul Bhai" of Modi ji! When Parliament can be stalled for "best friend", So the "old friend" who had absconded 5 years ago, Well how to refuse him help? Thousands of crores of the country drowned, and "Na Khane Dunga" became a unique phrase!," Kharge tweeted.

On Monday evening, the name of Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, was not found in Interpol's database of wanted persons list under the Red Corner Notices (RCN).



According to sources, the development has come following a petition by Choksi to Interpol. He had recently filed a petition in the Antigua high court accusing the Indian government and two Indian agents of having abducted him from Antigua and forcibly taking him to the Dominican Republic in June 2021.

CBI has refused to comment on Interpol's decision. The absence of Choksi's name from Interpol's RCN will make him eligible to freely travel globally. The notice was issued against Choksiin the year 2018.

"The report from the Antiguan police, and the evidence adduced by Mr Choksi in the ongoing High Court proceedings in Antigua, point to an alarming case of state-orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government," as per news website, Antigua News Room whidh has cited a spokesperson for Choksi.

"The decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens these concerns. Moreover, the preliminary ruling of the High Court in Antigua demonstrates that there is a case to answer for a full investigation. In turn, Mr Choksi has presented a compelling case that the Indian government is behind the orchestrated kidnap from Antiguan territory, the torture of Mr Choksi, and the attempt to render him to India in breach of the international rule of law," it added. (ANI)

