Fulfilled my duty as father by bringing back daughter from Kota: Bihar BJP MLA

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Singh, who brought his daughter to Patna from Kota amid lockdown, on Sunday said that he was fulfilling his duties as a father.

"I am a public representative but I am also a father. I have fulfilled my duties as a father by bringing back my daughter here. My daughter was taking the tuition for medical examination in Kota, where she was stranded," Singh told ANI.

"Though she was not facing any problems, the Paying Guest (PG) in which she was residing became empty after other students left for their native places. She was lonely there and was worried. So, I brought her here," added Singh.

"I contacted the DM and came to know about the provisions to bring back my daughter to home. I asked the DM to grant me a permit under the said provisions and he said to me apply for e-pass and I applied. Later I got the pass and brought my daughter here," he added.

He said that as a public representative he is fulfilling his duties.

"I know that I am a public representative. I have distributed masks, sanitisers, and other essential commodities among needy people. We are distributing food among the needy from community kitchens," he said.

Singh said that he followed the procedure and advise others to follow the same if they are facing problems.

"I followed the procedure and others should also follow the same procedure if they are facing the problems. They should visit the portal to get the e-pass and follow the procedure to bring back their children from different places," he added.

Earlier today in a tweet, former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishore targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue.

"The appeal for help of hundreds of children of Bihar trapped in Kota was rejected by @NitishKumar saying that doing so would be against the dignity of #lockdown. Now his government has given special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his son from Kota. Nitish ji, what does your dignity say now?," Kishore tweeted.

Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)