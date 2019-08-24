Fulfilled Sardar Patel's dream: Shah on abrogation of Article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre has fulfilled the dreams of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union.

"We have fulfilled Sardar Patel's dream by making Jammu and Kashmir an inseparable part of India," Shah said addressing IPS probationers at the passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Emphasising on the revocation of Art 370, Shah said: "Your (IPS probationers) work has started today. It is an important step as it comes at a time when Article 370 has been abolished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir has become an integral part of India."

BJP chief urged the officer to work in accordance with the Constitution. "Challenges will come to your way and you will get perplexed when you may get orders that may seem unconstitutional but please always work in accordance with the Constitution. Politicians get a chance to work for five years, while you get a chance to serve the country for 30 years," he said.

Congratulating the newly minted IPS officers, he said: "Just becoming an officer cannot be a goal but to take the country to new heights should be your aim."

"An individual's happiness should not be our aim. It should be a prosperous, educated and safe India," he added.

Shah's address comes on a day when a delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) will be the part of the opposition all-party delegation.

Opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Tiruchi Siva, Manoj Jha, Dinesh Trivedi, Majeed Memon and Kupendra Reddy will be the part of the delegation. (ANI)

