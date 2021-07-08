Fulfilling public expectations will be my priority, says Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): As soon as Lok Sabha MP Kiren Rijiju assumed charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, he said that it is a huge responsibility and fulfilling public expectations will be his priority.

Senior officials of the ministry were present during the ceremony.

Speaking to the mediapersons on the occasion, the minister said, "It is a huge responsibility for me to function as a Minister for Law and Justice. Fulfilling public expectations will be my priority and I will always try to keep transparency."

Before taking charge as the Minister of Law and Justice, Rijiju was the Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July, 2021 and the Minister of State of Minority Affairs from May 2014 to May 2019.





Coming from a politically active family, Rijiju showed a keen interest in public affairs from his student days. At the age of 31, he was appointed as a Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India (2002-04). In 2004 he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from West Arunachal Pradesh constituency, which is one of the largest in the country.

As an MP, Rijiju quickly earned the respect of his more seasoned colleagues by his active participation in parliamentary work both inside and outside the House. He served on many important committees of Parliament in the14th Lok Sabha. With a more than 90 per cent attendance record, and with an impressive regularity in raising questions of national and international importance and participating in key debates, he was duly adjudged as the Best Young Parliamentarian by the media.

Despite growing up in one of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of the country, he has embraced the opportunities life has offered him and today is widely recognised as the voice of the North East both within the Government of India and in the public eye.

He has been an advocate of greater integration of the North East with the national mainstream. Rijiju was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha on May 16, 2014. In recognition of his work, he was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the Council of Ministers as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 26, 2014. (ANI)

