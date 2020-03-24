Fulfilling requirements of medicine, masks and sanitisers: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Tuesday that his ministry is fulfilling all the requirements regarding masks, sanitisers and medicines.

"The responsibility of my ministry is to provide medicines to the people of the country as per the requirement. We are fulfilling the requirements of medicines," Mandaviya told ANI here.

"Right now there is a requirement of masks in the country... Our second responsibility is to provide sanitisers and gloves. The Ministry is in contact with those doing productions and fulfilling the requirements," he said.

Masks are in heavy demand in the country ever since coronavirus cases started emerging in various states.

Mandaviya further stated that the government is keeping an eye over black marketing of essential commodities. (ANI)

