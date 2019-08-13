Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid tight security on Tuesday.

Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. School children were also present.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts.

It will be his first Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office.

Security measures have been intensified in and around Delhi's Red fort ahead of the event. Delhi Police have installed facial recognition system along with CCTV cameras.

Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of police said, "We are fully prepared, and ready to meet any kind of exigency. More than 400 CCTV cameras have been installed. Our facial recognition system will alert us if any criminal, who is in our special database, arrives near the venue."

"We are taking every input provided by agencies seriously. Apart from the local police, we are also getting the assistance from the security unit of Delhi Police, National Security Guard, Special Protection Group, and different components of the Army," she added.

Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said that community meetings have been held across various areas and cooperation of locals has made "things easier for us". (ANI)

