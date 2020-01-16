Full emergency on Pune-Jaipur IndiGo flight

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): At 4:26 am on Thursday, full emergency was declared for Pune-Jaipur flight (6E-6129).

The flight landed safely in Mumbai at 4:36 am and the full emergency was withdrawn at 4:43 am. Thereafter, the flight 6E 6129 was airborne at 7:34 am.

The information was shared by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indigo. (ANI)

