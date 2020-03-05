Full medical check-up, screening at all land ports: MHA

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that full medical check-up and scanning is being carried out at all land ports and check-up is also ongoing at Dera Baba Nanak and Attari in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"Medical check-up ongoing at Dera Baba Nanak and Attari. Full check-up and scanning is being undertaken at all land ports and a status report is being submitted on a daily basis," MHA spokesperson said in a tweet.

"Full medical check-up points have been set up at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Petrapole and Agartala. Training with NDRF organized at Attari, Dera Baba Nanak, Petrapole and Agartala ICPs," the spokesperson added.

The ministry said that all land ports under MHA have fully equipped medical teams present across States to screen all incoming passengers from neighbouring countries.

"India is well prepared to prevent the spread of COVID19," the ministry added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus in the country. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. (ANI)

