Full opportunity for debate in assembly: Karnataka CM on anti-conversion bill

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that there is full opportunity for debate in the state legislative assembly when the anti-conversion bill will be taken up for discussion on December 22.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "There is full opportunity for debate in the Assembly when it will be taken up for discussion. They (Opposition) were not present in the House when the Bill was presented in the House. This is not the government's fault."

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the anti-conversion bill in the state Legislative Assembly.



The Karnataka Assembly Speaker announced that he has allowed the government to introduce the anti-conversion bill as per the procedure, and it will be taken up for discussion on December 22.

Congress opposed the bill tabled by the Karnataka Government and staged a walkout from the assembly. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill inside the House.

The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment up to 10 years for forced religious conversion. (ANI)

