Fully geared up to face Cyclone Amphan, says Srikakulam District Collector

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas on Monday said that the administration is "fully geared up" to face Cyclone Amphan.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal is developing as a very severe cyclonic storm. It may rain heavily in the district till May 20 and the administration is fully geared up to face it," said the Collector.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall at West Bengal and Bangladesh and due to its impact heavy rainfall may be recorded at Ichchapuram, Kanchili and Kaviti mandals. "Locals estimate that wind speed maybe 50 to 60 km per hour. I appeal to the farmers not to cut their crop, and to send the cut yield to safer places," added Nivas.

He also informed that a helpline number -- 08942 240557 -- has been made available at the cyclone control room set up at the Collector's office. "We have also issued warnings to all the fishermen, not to venture out in the sea during this time," he said.

According to a recent update by IMD Bhubaneswar, Amphan is very likely to intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next six hours.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan has said that 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha and six districts of West Bengal in view of the Cyclone. (ANI)

