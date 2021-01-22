Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat founder launches separate party ahead of WB polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Pirzada Abbas Siddique, the founder of Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat, launched a separate party - Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Kolkata on Thursday.

Speaking to media afterwards, Siddique said his party will work for the upliftment of "repressed communities".

"Our workers and supporters will unite, to bring forward people from backward communities. We will work to bring all the backward caste, Dalit, Muslim, SC, ST and other repressed communities forward," he said.



When asked about his meeting with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Siddique said, "Owaisi Sahab met me and we spoke elaborately. He told me that he will stand with us. Owaisi Sahab also thinks about upholding the constitution of the country. People have the wrong perception of him," he said.

Siddique had announced yesterday that he will form a separate political party.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to happen in April-May this year. (ANI)

