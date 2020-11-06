Furniture made of paddy stubble at Punjab Agriculture University grab eyeballs

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): Furniture made out of paddy stubble displayed at Punjab Agriculture University here has become a centre of attraction for those visiting the varsity.

"Making furniture out of stubble is an alternative to burning it. It is also pocket friendly," said Anil Sharma, Head of Communication Department, Punjab Agriculture University.

"This furniture can be used in different patterns like a sofa or bed. People have been accusing each other of stubble burning and pollution but we had to come up with a solution. The furniture was made at negligible cost. We have used 20 stubble bales for it," he added.



The prudent use of paddy stubble has been showcased amid the rise in pollution and incidents of stubble burning across the state.

"We have compressed 25-30 kgs of stubble," said Sharma.

The stubble bales were first wrapped with polythene, covered with a net and other material. (ANI)

