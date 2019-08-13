Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal speaking to ANI in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Further "relaxation" after full dress rehearsals for I-Day: J-K Principal Secretary

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:19 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal on Tuesday said that there will be further relaxation in the security clampdown after assessing the local situation while adding that Independence Day celebrations will be carried out in a grand manner in all districts of the state.
"This is not the first time that there is disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir. We have seen some disturbances in 2008 and 2016. There had been almost 37 unfortunate deaths in the first. We are grateful that no casualty was reported from last week," he told ANI.
"If we look at it in perspective, then we are able to save human lives because of this. Safety and security is the priority of the government. For that, if the government needs to impose restriction then it will do that. The overall policy continues to focus on relaxations and easing out. Further relaxation will be given at the local level after assessing the situation," Kansal said.
Speaking at a press conference here, the Principal Secretary said Eid prayers were offered peacefully yesterday and the prohibitory orders were also relaxed.
"The Jammu region is almost entirely free of restrictions. However, restrictions do continue in parts of Kashmir based on local assessment. We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day, which is being carried out in various districts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh concludes, there will be further relaxations," he said.
Kansal said that Independence Day celebrations will be carried out in a "grand manner" in the state.
"It is our national festival and the celebrations will be carried out in a grand manner," he said.
He also said that all medical services were running normally in the Valley.
"There are some concerns about medical services. All kinds of medical services, including emergency services are normal both in Srinagar and all districts of the Valley. Routine OPDs and surgical procedures continue to be carried out. Medicines both normal and emergency and life-saving drugs are available in adequate supply," he said.
"Figures for the last week from Srinagar district indicate that there have been 13,500 OPDs, 1400 admissions, 600 procedures of all kinds and adequate availability of all drugs and medicines including life-saving drugs," he added.
Kansal said that the national highway continues to function normally.
"In the past 24 hours, we have had movements of 100 vehicles including trucks with supplies, oil tankers, gas tankers, and LPG trucks. Similarly, we have had movements of 1400-1500 LMVs as well as buses. Flights operations continue to be normal," he said.
The principal secretary said that the administration has taken cognisance of Twitter handles peddling misinformation and disaffection.
"Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake Twitter handles and of any items which create disaffection. It is being tackled at the appropriate level legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures," he said.
Security was beefed up and restrictions were imposed as the Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

