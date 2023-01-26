Future belongs to youth of nation: Super 30's founder Anand Kumar after receiving Padma Shri

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, who was honoured with the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by the Government of India on Wednesday, said that the award has increased his responsibilities.

"After this award, the responsibility has increased and we would like to further expand the Super 30 program to include students from other states and also start online education by the end of this year," Anand Kumar told ANI.

In his message to the youth of the country, Anand Kumar said, "I want to tell the youth of the nation that the future belongs to them."

He further thanked the people for his achievement.



"I thank the people of our country who always remained by my side even during difficult times and encouraged me. I also thank the Government of India for bestowing this honour on me. Many of my students rang me to congratulate me," he said.

Kumar is one of the three people from Bihar who have been conferred with prestigious Padma awards in the field of literature and education ahead of the 74th Republic Day.

Kumar is best known for running a coaching institute by the name Super 30 for poor and underprivileged students for admission to engineering colleges like IIT.

Anand Kumar is recognised both nationally and internationally for his initiative to run a coaching institute for underprivileged students.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards on Wednesday, on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. Six people were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, nine were given the Padma Bhushan and 91 people will be awarded the Padma Shri. (ANI)

