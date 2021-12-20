'Future generations will be indebted to his great vision': Top CEOs express gratitude to PM Modi after meeting

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting him today to provide inputs and suggestions ahead of the union budget.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services said that PM Modi had out a clear vision statement during the meeting.

"Most important is his focus on research, innovation, his belief in capacity that India has to step beyond where we are. He laid out a clear vision statement. Every sector and industry we are in, we should be in top 5 in global rankings, no.1 if possible," he told ANI.

Uday Kotak, MD-CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that time has come for the Indian industry, banking and financial sector to think about scale without fear.

"I am enthused about India's potential. Indian banking and finance is out there to support industry across sustainability, inclusion, digital infrastructure," he added.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki, said that the industry is fully committed to contributing to PM Modi's grand vision by making India a manufacturing hub.

"The Prime Minister has grand vision and ambitions for India. The industry is fully committed to contributing to his grand vision by making India a manufacturing hub. I think most foreign investors like to invest in India as they've confidence in PM's policies," he said.

Mallika Srinivasan, TAFE Chairman and Managing Director said that the "wonderful" interaction today was about how do we take India forward.



"Under PM's dynamic leadership, what was really evident today was that it's a very bold and confident India. The whole interaction today was about how do we take India forward. I think it was a wonderful interaction. We could freely communicate," Srinivasan said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group said that the government is ready to take all risks for it and create a platform and enabling environment.

"His dream is to see Indian companies in the top 5 across the world in all sectors. Government is ready to take all risks for it and create a platform and enabling environment. This was an interactive session as well as a very good inspirational discussion," Mittal added.

"Prime Minister has a great vision. Future generations will be indebted to his great vision. He has helped the country to come out of very difficult pandemic situation. He has come out with a lot of decisions on PLIs and industry," Manu Kapoor, senior VP Samsung (India & SW Asia) said.



Founder, CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal said, "I'm happy that India started on the path to start-ups in 2016 under the direction of PM. India has 79 unicorns today and these are going to go ahead swiftly. PM gave us directions on how to bring India in the top 5 rankings of the world in every industry."

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals informed that Ayushman Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes were discussed during the meet.

"I, as a healthcare worker, know the amount of work that went in during the COVID times. I'm so proud to be an Indian. Ayushman Bharat scheme & Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme were discussed. He gave us a patient hearing," he added.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industry at Lok Kalyan Marg today. This was the second such interaction of the Prime Minister with industry representatives in the run-up to the next Union Budget. (ANI)

