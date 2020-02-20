Future police will be equipped with technology instead of arms, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that the future police force will be equipped with technologies instead of arms and they will have to converse itself with the latest technologies to adopt them.

"The State Government will give all possible support to the police force in this direction. He hoped that in future the police of Madhya Pradesh would be so skillful in terms of using the emerging technologies that it would be ideal for other states," said the Chief Minister during the address at IPS Officers' Conclave 2020 here at the Minto Hall, as per a state press release.

Addressing the conclave, Kamal Nath said that the economic growth also brings with it economic crimes. The police force needs to be familiar with the nature and tendency of economic crimes.

The Chief Minister said that in view of socio-economic diversities there are many challenges before the police in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that the world is changing rapidly. Social behavior and attitudes are also changing due to technological advancement. The police force, therefore, need to recognize the change.

The Chief Minister further said that the police administration needs to understand these changes and strategize accordingly.

Meanwhile, the DGP Police VK Singh in his welcome address said that in view of the changing global scenario and the changes coming in the socio-economic fabric, the challenging role of the police needs to be understood clearly.

DGP VK Singh, President of IPS Officers Association and Special Director General of Police, Vijay Yadav, presented a memento to the Chief Minister on behalf of IPS Officers. (ANI)

