Future roadmap for internal security among other agendas in DGP-IGP conference chaired by Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired the annual DGPs-IGPs conference, aimed at preparing a future roadmap for robust internal security and a crackdown against gangsters-terror nexus as well as cyber security, among other major issues, here in the national capital.

Organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the three-day event started at the Pusa Institute in Delhi.

Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police from the police forces across the country as well as from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), among others, took part in the event which will also be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and Sunday in the presence of the Home Minister.

Top officers of all intelligence agencies also took part in the meeting, which is learned to have discussed issues of drone threat on the border, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and cyber security including the Naxal problem.

Since the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, a conscious decision was taken to organise the conference outside the national capital. This is the first time the conference is being held in Delhi.



Similar conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad, Tekanpur, Kevadia (Gujarat), Pune, and Lucknow in the previous years.

Future roadmaps are learned to have featured as part of the discussions at the meeting, which will also aim to prevent cyber attacks in major institutions like AIIMS.

Apart from this, many other issues including radicalisation, misuse of cryptocurrency, smuggling through the dark web, extremist problems in the northeast, and border management will be part of the discussions.

Plans will also be made to stop drug deals and crack down on narco-terrorism. Coastal security will also be on the agenda of the three-day meeting in which special action plans against gangsters and terrorist nexus are expected to be discussed.

Over the years, the format of the conference has undergone significant changes with various core groups comprising police officers holding discussions on key internal security issues in the run-up to the conference. (ANI)

