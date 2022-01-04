G Asok Kumar takes over as Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): G Asok Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken over as new Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Kumar belongs to the 1991 batch of Indian Administrative Service.

He had earlier served in senior poisitions in Civil Aviation and Power ministries and was Executive Director Projects in National Mission for Clean Ganga.



An official release said he has worked extensively in the water sector.

It said he has served as the Mission Director for National Water Mission where his work in "Jal Shakthi Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign led to the sanction of over 9.5 lakh water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures in the country.

"This resulted in him receiving the popular moniker 'the Rain Man of India'. He has also spearheaded several innovative initiatives such as the monthly 'water talks' and "water tech talks', preparation of water budgets for all states, water audit of various industrial sector units and irrigation projects to improve the water use efficiency," the release said.

As a District Collector in 2002, he supported the construction of over 0.14 million household toilets in 1000 schools in Nizamabad district.

"He was responsible for providing drinking water supply to over three million people in Hyderabad in 2008," the release said. (ANI)

