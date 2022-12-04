G Kishan Reddy attacks TRS over lack of development in smaller towns

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attacked K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government for lack of development in smaller towns.

The BJP Minister carried out a Padayatra in the Himayat Nagar Division of the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency in Hyderabad. The tour continued along with the local officials and meeting with the people of the Division.

Talking to ANI, the BJP Minister said "I am an MP of the constituency and I keep meeting the people here. I also keep participating in the functions and being a part of their happiness and sadness. This is not a special program, but a routine thing."



He alleged that the Telangana government implements the central government scheme by "changing" its name.

"Whenever the Indian government implements schemes in Telangana, the State government changes the names and implements it, but no development doesn't reach the small lanes. That's why I have come here. It's very difficult to even walk in the lanes here, there is a drainage problem, and there is no proper drinking water facility," he said.

He further claimed that there is a financial crisis in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"There is a financial crisis in the GHMC and water works. The workers and contractors are not getting paid. Still, we are trying to talk to the authorities and get the work done. The Telangana government just shows the hi-tech city, Madhapur Kondapur as Hyderabad City but the original city is the old city. The government has left this traditional and old city," he further said. (ANI)

