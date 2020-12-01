G Kishan Reddy casts vote in GHMC polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday cast his vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

In the morning, he was seen waiting in a queue at Deeksha Model School polling booth in Kachiguda for his turn to exercise his democratic right to vote.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, and Telangana's TRS minister K T Rama Rao too cast their votes at different polling stations earlier.

Elections are being conducted with ballot papers this time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, 817 extra polling stations have been set up this time as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive booths and 167 hypersensitive polling stations.

There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, the AIMIM, and the BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in a recent bypoll.

The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah have campaigned for these elections.

The counting of votes will be held on December 4. (ANI)

