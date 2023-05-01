G Kishan Reddy complains of chest tightness, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the Critical Cardiac Unit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital after complaining of chest tightness on Sunday night, sources said.

According to sources, the minister was admitted to the CCU around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

"Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to CCU in AIIMS yesterday night around 10.30 pm after complaining of chest tightness," a source said.

He is currently under observation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)