G Kishan Reddy inaugurates BJP's new office in Andhra Pradesh after offering prayers at temple in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new office in Andhra Pradesh after offering prayers at Mata Kanaka Durga Devi Temple in Vijayawada on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.

Reddy was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders GVL Narasimha Rao, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and other leaders.



Reddy extended his wishes to all on the culmination of a colourful, joyous and sacred Navratri. "May this Dussehra bless everyone's lives with good health, wealth, wisdom, peace, prosperity, and harmony. We prayed the Goddess to get the world rid of the coronavirus," he said.

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad MP also inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh BJP state office on Vijayadasami festival day.



"I congratulate Andhra Pradesh BJP new President Somu Veerraju. I am very happy to inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh BJP state office on the Vijayadasami festival day. We will work together for the growth of BJP in the state. BJP is the party with the highest number of MPs and MLAs in India.BJP is the party with the highest number of workers in the world," Reddy said in his address at the inauguration event.

"The central government has taken up many development programmes in the past 6 years. They should be highlighted among the people. We have the responsibility to bring BJP into power in Andhra Pradesh. Modi government is committed to the development of the people of Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)