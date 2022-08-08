G Kishan Reddy slams KCR for skipping NITI Aayog meeting, says TRS will lose in upcoming elections

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog for skipping the meeting, stating that TRS is scared of losing the upcoming elections and that's why it is making false allegations against PM Narendra Modi.

The comment by the Union minister came soon after the Telangana CM, through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday said that he will be boycotting the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, scheduled to be held on August 7, as a mark of protest against in what he termed as the Centre's blatant discrimination against states including Telangana.

Rao further alleged that the Centre is not treating states as equal partners in efforts to make India a developed country.

Reddy said, "From the last 8 years, KCR has totally failed in administration. They have increased loans to the Telangana government and have been unable to give salaries to government employees. Petrol prices are the highest in the state."

"As the BJP is getting stronger in Telangana, they're scared that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will lose in the upcoming elections. KCR is worried as he wanted to make his son the Chief Minister of Telangana. Thus, he is making false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will come to power in the upcoming elections and TRS and KCR will leave power," he added.



He further said, "If TRS is working so well, they should have attended the NITI Aayog's meeting and have told about it."

Talking about the people of Telangana, Reddy stated that it is an insult to the people of Telangana and that the TRS should have come and talked to the Central government and asked for funds for the benefit of the Telangana people.

"Earlier, whatever amount of funds they took, they spent it all on their corruption activities. For each project, the Central government, the Finance Corporation and the Rural Electric Corporation provided Rs 50-80 thousand crore loans to the Telangana government, but they looted all the money," he added.

Reddy pointing toward KCR's absence at the meeting stated that the NITI Aayog is an independent organization and gives ranks to all the states impartially and the KCR thinks that NITI Aayog is of no use and its meeting is a waste.

He further went on and said, "It doesn't matter to KCR to attend the meeting, but it matters to the people of Telangana. It was the responsibility of KCR to attend NITI Aayog's meeting being the Chief Minister of the state."

"The people of Telangana want a change in the government as they are tired of KCR and his policies. This is the reason that TRS is speaking ill of PM Modi, the central government, BJP, NITI Aayog and even the Constitution. They are demanding to change the Constitution for their own benefit," he said.

Speaking on the statement given by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on the Nirbhaya case Reddy said, "This is a very sensitive issue and it is wrong to give such statements. Such a responsible person should not talk like this. Women are the pride of India and we should respect women. It is not only the responsibility of the government to stop the atrocities against women, but of the whole society. We should bring awareness and it is our responsibility to protect women." (ANI)

