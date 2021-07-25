G Kishan Reddy thanks PM Modi after UNESCO confers World Heritage inscription to Telangana's Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conferred the World Heritage inscription to Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple near Warangal in Telangana.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage inscription to Ramappa Temple atPalampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my thanks to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support", Reddy tweeted.

GK Reddy also took the opportunity to congratulate the entire team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs.

"I congratulate the entire team of @ASIGoI for their untiring efforts towards making the Ramappa Temple a World Heritage Site. I would also like to thank the Ministry of External Affairs for their efforts under the guidance of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi", read the tweet by Reddy.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated people of Telangana and urged citizens to visit the temple.



"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it's grandness," he tweeted.

The Minister observed that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) of UNESCO could not be conducted in 2020 and the nominations for 2020 and those for 2021 were discussed in a series of online meetings that are currently underway.

The discussion on Ramappa Temple took place on July 25, 2021.

Reddy stated that there were 21 Members in the World Heritage Committee with China currently as the Chair of the Committee and credited the goodwill that PM Narendra Modi built with UNESCO member countries during his tenure.

As per the official release by the office of G Kishan Reddy, the Rudreswara temple was constructed in 1213 AD during the reign of the Kakatiya Empire by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapati Deva. The presiding deity here is Ramalingeswara Swamy. It is also known as the Ramappa temple, after the sculptor who executed the work in the temple for 40 years.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style, technology and decoration exhibiting the influence of the Kakatiyan sculptor. The Ramappa Temple is a manifestation of this and often stands as a testimonial to the Kakatiyan creative genius. The temple stands on a 6 feet high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that attest to the unique skill of the Kakatiyan sculptors.

The sculptural art and decoration specific to the time and Kakatiyan Empire have an outstanding universal value. The distinct style of Kakatiyas for the gateways to temple complexes, unique only to this region confirm the highly evolved proportions of aesthetics in temple and town gateways in South India. (ANI)

