G Kishan Reddy visits COVID-19 testing centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, visited the COVID-19 testing centres at government hospitals in Hyderabad and interacted with doctors and staff. His visit was aimed at boosting their morale and expressing gratitude for their services.

Reddy visited the primary health care centres, Government Fever Hospital, Railway Hospital and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

"Today the Central government has provided support to all the states in different ways to deal with the pandemic. We have provided 7,14,000 N95 masks, 2,41,000 PPE Kits, 34 private and government labs are permitted to conduct tests through ICMR in Telangana," he said.

"I have requested a requisition of 1,250 ventilators for the state, of which around 688 ventilators have already been delivered. There is no need for people to panic, but they should follow the basic precautionary measures," G Kishan Reddy said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

