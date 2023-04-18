G20 delegates take part in Yoga session on sidelines of Health Working Group meeting

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): G20 delegates on Tuesday took part in a Yoga session in Panaji Goa, on the second day of the second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency. Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar participated and appealed to everyone to practise yoga.

"I appeal to everyone to practise Yoga each day for a healthy life," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar. The three-day Health Working Group began on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organizations are participating in the meeting.



The second HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track.

The first priority is Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response with a focus on One Health and AMR (antimicrobial resistance). The second is Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics). The third priority includes Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery, said the official statement.

Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Goan culture have been planned for the event to showcase India's rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Delegates will also be able to experience Goa's culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality, the statement said. (ANI)

