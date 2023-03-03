G20 delegates visit Patratu Lake in Jharkhand, explore Indian tribal culture

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Indian and foreign delegates went for an excursion to Patratu lake and resort in Ramgarh, near Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday.

They explored the Indian tribal culture, indigenous arts and crafts promoted by the Jharkhand government and other bodies. They also enjoyed boating at Patratu Lake.



The delegates looked extremely excited and mesmerized by the welcome and hospitality they received here in Jharkhand.

"My experience here is amazing. I am enjoying a lot my time here, especially trying the flavours the different flavours that you have here in India. It is my first time here, so my impression is a lot of hospitality by Indian people. I am feeling embraced," said Brazilian delegate Dr Felipe Silva Bellucci.





A delegate from Turkey Teslime Gulce said, "Your culture is good, rich and colourful. I like the ring and other things. I liked your hospitality too."



Buthaina Albastaki from UAE said, "First of all we thank Ranchi for the hospitality they have given to us. They are helpful, sweet and generous. We have never experienced this kind of hospitality. It was an amazing experience."



India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth * One Family * One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. (ANI)

