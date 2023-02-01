G20 foreign delegates will be brand ambassadors of India's cultural heritage, tourist destinations: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the 'Visit India Year 2023' initiative and unveiled its logo at New Delhi on Tuesday, kicking off the year of grand plans and activities for promoting tourism in India.

On the occasion, the Union Minister said that this is an important year as India is heading G20.

The Union Minister also said that more than one lakh foreign delegates will visit India this year and they will be showcased the entire gamut of India's culture, including monuments and festivals.

G Kishan Reddy added that each foreign delegate of G20 will be a brand ambassador of India's culture, heritage and tourist destinations.

Reddy further stated that the Ministry of Tourism is coordinating with Indian missions and other stakeholders to have a conducive environment for foreign visitors this year.

Harnessing the momentum created by the recovery of the global industry, preferential sentiment from global travellers for exploring India and building upon the success in growing tourism in India over the years, the Tourism Ministry is on a mission to unlock the untapped potential of tourism in India, making India a 365-day destination, he said.

Encouraging inbound travel and particularly in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Tourism is celebrating this year as 'Visit India Year 2023'. The focus is on inbound travel to India, to highlight the varied tourism offerings of our country and showcase them to global tourists.

The priorities include highlighting the unique tourism offerings of every state by leveraging the country's richness in culture, heritage, spirituality, natural beauty and focusing on promoting diverse categories of tourism like sustainable tourism, rural tourism, medical tourism, MICE, and others.

The Ministry is geared to make great strides in improving both the infrastructure and other framework conditions impacting the growth of tourism within the year. To achieve synergies in the Ministry's efforts and requirements of the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism is working with all the relevant ministries and government agencies, partners, travel and trade industry, state governments and tourism boards, and key stakeholders which have influence and impact on tourism.



The Tourism Ministry said India's G20 presidency presents itself as an opportunity to highlight the country's tourism offerings on a global stage. The Ministry plans to unlock this global campaign, by starting at home - inspiring citizens into being India's ambassadors with pride-evoking citizen advocacy campaigns across the year in the backdrop of India's G20 presidency leveraging the engagements across the G20 meeting cities.



The 'Incredible India' brand will continue to be leveraged, embellished, and polished to match the renewed expectations of travellers around the world. The plans for the brand to be supported by a best-in-class digital ecosystem are already in action including a reimagined website that will unbox soul-stirring stories across various travel experience categories that show the many hues of India, speaking to all senses with immersive tech innovations to offer a personalized experience for travelers across the world, said the Ministry statement.

The brand platform will also see renewed global social media outreach of Incredible India, making the world fall in love with India. To further harness the power of content the Ministry will be launching the signature newsletter that will take India's voice across the globe, regaling the world with India's unheard stories through new unique mouthpiece and leveraging voices that shape opinions in the industry.

Getting on-board partnerships and collaborations that become the voices of Incredible India - global influencers, opinion shapers, industry leaders, experts on culture and history etc all with a special focus on Rural Tourism and Sustainable Tourism with a spotlight on a modern, progressive India and reactivates the MICE segment to a business-ready India, the statement said.

Giving a visual representation to this grand mission for the year, the Ministry flagged off the global campaign with the launch of the new Visit India Year 2023 logo, a microcosm of the countless stories India holds - from heritage to gastronomy to our art and our rich wildlife.

The logo design is inspired by our belief system of Atithi Devo Bhava, the 'Visit India Year 2023' logo is a thoughtfully-designed visual identity that is shaped like a grand namaste. Namaste holds cultural significance in India as it is not just a quintessential way to greet people but also a noble gesture to welcome them. Here, by folding our hands, India and its citizens are inviting the world to visit India. But there is more to the logo than meets the eye. On a closer look, one will find that the Namaste is in fact a colourful medley of vibrant experiences, illustrious heritage, rich culture, sumptuous delicacies, enchanting wildlife, intricate art forms and a lot more that India stands for.

Every icon shown in the logo represents India, in its own unique way. The 'Visit India Year 2023' logo is an open invitation to the world to come and experience Incredible India.

In the larger scheme of things, this is just the beginning and much more to come as India invites the world like never before and many exciting initiatives planned for the year ahead.

The Ministry said it is excited to kick start this global campaign set to bring about an immense positive impact on the tourism sector and appeal all related industries, businesses, and authorities to leverage the momentum to showcase their strengths and help exhibit a spectacle for the world to witness the incredibleness of India. (ANI)

