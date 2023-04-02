G20: Gandhinagar hosts 2nd Energy Transition Working Group meeting

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): The second Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency is being held in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar from Sunday.

Ministry of Mines is one of the participating ministries in the energy transition working group deliberations under the ongoing G20.



The first meeting of ETWG was held in February, 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Now, the second meeting of ETWG is being held in Gandhinagar between April 2-4.

In the meeting, the Ministry of Mines will hold a session on the issue of "Energy security and diversified supply chains".

There will be deliberations on the feedback from members on discussions held during the 1st ETWG on the issue. The discussions during 2nd ETWG will provide broad framework regarding conclusions for the Indian Presidency on the issue, said Ministry of Mines.

Further, the Ministry will also be releasing a study report on the topic "Addressing vulnerability in the supply chain of critical minerals through international collaboration". This study has been commissioned by Ministry of Mines with a view to have an overall picture for the entire globe on the issue.

There will be a side event for further deliberation and to elicit inputs from a larger spectrum on the issue.

The side event is scheduled on Monday. This side event is being organized by the Ministry of Mines jointly with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and with assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) as knowledge partner. The topic for the side event is, "Diversifying renewables and critical minerals supply chains to advance energy transition".

Two panel discussions will also be held in this side event. The first panel will be discussing the topic, "Securing renewable energy supply chains" and the second panel will be discussing the topic "Strengthening the minerals value chain by increasing production and infusing circularity'. (ANI)