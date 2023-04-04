G20: Kohima to host B20 Conferences in North East Region from tomorrow

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 3 (ANI): Nagaland's capital Kohima will host B20 Conferences in the North East Region under India's G20 Presidency from April 4-6.

The conferences will be organised in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of External Affairs and North Eastern State governments for exploring partnerships among business communities.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conferences would aid the development of critical sectors of the economy in the North East and would facilitate economic growth.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum representing the global business community. It is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

The Northeast region of India has been of significant focus for B20 India initiatives, with four conferences planned across the region to showcase the vast potential and opportunities within the region. The first three conferences held in Imphal, Aizawl, and Gangtok have been successful in their objective of highlighting the untapped potential of the Northeast, said the Commerce and Industry Ministry statement.



Opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in Agriculture and Food Processing, Tourism, and Information Technology will be the main theme of the forthcoming conference, which will take place in Kohima, Nagaland, from April 4-6, 2023.

On this theme, addresses and plenary sessions will be held at the conference, along with business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) meetings. The state administration will bring attention to the major developments and activities in these fields while highlighting investment opportunities.

After the delegates arrive on the initial day of the three-day conference, dinner and a cultural program will take place at the Capital Cultural Hall. The B20 conference will be held on day two, followed by B2B and B2G meetings.

The State government has also organised excursions and site visits. This includes a tour of the mini-Hornbill festival, an excursion to a WWII museum and a visit to a Heritage Village, Kisama Village.

The third day will bring the event to a close with a trip to the Kohima War Cemetery and the departure of the participants from Kohima. (ANI)

