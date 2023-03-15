G20 meet: Police impose ban on flying drones, UAVs in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab)[India], March 15 (ANI): Keeping in view the ongoing G20 summit here, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday imposed a ban on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the city from March 14 to March 21, a release said.



It added that the ban includes the venues of G20 Education Working Group meetings, the places where the delegates are staying and the routes to be taken by the guests.

"Notably, Punjab is hosting the second Education Working Group (EdWG) from March 15-17 and 28 G20 member countries, guest countries and invited organisations (OECD, UNESCO, and UNICEF) will be participating in the 3-day event consisting of seminar/exhibition and working group meetings. The L20 meeting on labour is scheduled to be held on March 19-20," it added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Naunihal Singh said that the venues of meetings, the places of stay and routes have been declared red zones and the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles has been prohibited to beef up security and to prevent any untoward incident from airborne entities. (ANI)

